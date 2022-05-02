UrduPoint.com

More Americans Disapprove Of Biden's Handling Of Ukraine - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2022 | 04:00 AM

More Americans Disapprove of Biden's Handling of Ukraine - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) Nearly half of Americans disapprove of the way US President Joe Biden has been handling the Ukraine crisis, a new poll reveals.

Biden's overall disapproval rate stands at 52 percent, according to a Washington Post-ABC news poll, while 47 percent of Americans disapprove of the president's handling of the Ukraine issue in particular (compared to 42 percent who approve).

Over 40 percent of respondents said they strongly disapprove of Biden's job performance. The worst ratings are on the issue of inflation, with 68 percent of Americans saying they disapprove and only 28 percent saying they approve.

The new poll revealed that over 9 in 10 Americans are concerned about the rate of inflation in the US, which has been at a 40-year high in recent months, according to The Washington Post. Half of Americans (50 percent) said they trust the Republican Party to do a better job on the economy and on tackling inflation in particular.

The Washington Post-ABC News poll was conducted among over 1,000 US adults between April 24 and April 28.

Earlier in April, CNN reported that Biden's approval rating hit the lowest point of any president before him after a year and three months in office.

Related Topics

Ukraine Washington Job April Post

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2022

19 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st May 2022

19 hours ago
 Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using uns ..

Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using unsophisticated language in publi ..

1 day ago
 Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 tril ..

Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 trillion in 10 months

1 day ago
 Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

1 day ago
 WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets addition ..

WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets additional slot

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.