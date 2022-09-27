More Americans Face Hunger Because of Inflation, Expiring Federal Benefits - Reports

Poor and middle class Americans are increasingly facing the prospects of hunger as a result of record inflation and the end of temporary benefits from the US federal government, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) Poor and middle class Americans are increasingly facing the prospects of hunger as a result of record inflation and the end of temporary benefits from the US federal government, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Hunger is spreading among Americans with steady but low-paying jobs, such as maintenance workers, retail employees, roofers and nursing aides, as record inflation continues despite attempts by the Federal Reserve to tame it by raising interest rates, the report said.

The Biden administration attempted to help the US economy by providing a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package during the pandemic, including a variety of safety-net programs. The benefits included $1,400 stimulus payments, universal free school lunches, temporarily expanded child tax credit of up to $300 per child of monthly payments and other food-aid increases.

As the United States has entered a recession, the suspension of the programs has added to the hardship experienced by Americans. However, critics have said US government spending and Currency printing in the amounts of trillions of Dollars have contributed to the record-high inflation and a stagnating economy,

President Joe Biden recently announced plans to end hunger by 2030 and invited food security and other experts, state and local officials as well as food companies representatives to the White Conference conference on hunger, health and nutrition. The Biden administration has said it plans to raise the minimum wage, expand food assistance, include free school lunches and restore the expanded child tax credit.