More Americans Say Gender At Birth Should Determine Participation In Sports - Poll

Published June 12, 2023

Seven percent more Americans than two years ago say transgender athletes should only compete with fellow athletes of same gender determined at birth, a new Gallup poll revealed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) Seven percent more Americans than two years ago say transgender athletes should only compete with fellow athletes of same gender determined at birth, a new Gallup poll revealed on Monday.

"A larger majority of Americans now (69%) than in 2021 (62%) say transgender athletes should only be allowed to compete on sports teams that conform with their birth gender," Gallup said in a release on the poll. "Likewise, fewer endorse transgender athletes being able to play on teams that match their current gender identity, 26%, down from 34%."

Transgender sports participation has also become a major political flashpoint and elected officials in conservative-leaning states have enacted laws to ban transgender athletes who were born male from competing against female athletes, the release said.

"At least 20 US states now have such laws, and the Republican-led US House recently passed a national ban," the release said.

Thirty-nine percent of Americans, up from 31% in 2021, say someone they know personally has told them they are transgender, but both Americans who know and do not know a transgender individual have become less supportive of allowing transgender athletes to play on the team of their choice, the release said.

"Currently, 30% of those who know a transgender person favor allowing athletes to play on teams that match their current gender identity, down from 40% in 2021. Among those who do not know a transgender person, support is now 23%, down from 31%," the release added.

Large majorities of independents (67%) and Republicans (93%) remain opposed to giving transgender athletes a choice of competing on male or female teams, according to the release.

