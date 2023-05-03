More Americans Want to Obtain Russian Citizenship, Live in Russia - Patrushev

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) More and more Americans want to obtain Russian citizenship and permanently reside in Russia, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said.

"Do not forget that in the United States, as in other unfriendly countries, there are many citizens who are positive toward Russia.

Respectable Americans and Europeans may well ignore Washington's anti-Russian propaganda, come to our country and become citizens of the Russian Federation, if they comply with Russian legislation and respect our culture," Patrushev said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.

"By the way, the number of people wishing to choose Russia as their permanent place of residence is growing. Most of them are deeply believing Christians to whom the moral and ethical values, protected in Russia but long trampled on in America, are close in spirit," he said.