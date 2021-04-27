UrduPoint.com
More B-52 Bombers Arrive In Qatar To Protect US Troop Pullout From Afghanistan - Air Force

Tue 27th April 2021 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Two additional B-52 bombers have arrived in Qatar to provide security for the US withdrawal from Afghanistan that will begin May 1, the Air Force said on Monday.

"Two US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircraft from the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, [North Dakota], arrived at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, April 26," the Air Force said in a press release.

The two bombers are joining two other B-52 bombers that arrived at the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar last week.

The bombers will be responsible for ensuring protection of American and NATO forces on the ground in Afghanistan if needed during the withdrawal from the country.

The United States and NATO will withdraw ground forces from Afghanistan starting on May 1 with a deadline to be completely out of the country by September 11.

