More Black Colleges, Universities In US Receive Bomb Threats - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2022 | 09:07 PM

Several more historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) across the United States have received bomb threats on Tuesday in a wave of warnings that started the previous day

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Several more historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) across the United States have received bomb threats on Tuesday in a wave of warnings that started the previous day.

"We received an anonymous bomb and threat of violence to the Edward Waters University campus this morning. Effective immediately, all in person activities, classes and university operations, including but not limited to meetings and athletic practices are canceled until further notice," the university administration said in via Twitter.

The Edward Waters University, located in Jacksonville, Florida, said it informed the local Sheriff's office about the threat and the latter is investigating the matter.

Fort Valley State University (FVSU) in the US state of Georgia also received a similar threat and reported it in a statement on its Twitter account.

"FVSU has received notice of a bomb threat. Law enforcement is investigating. Campus is currently on lockdown. Residential students remain in dorms. Non-residential students and staff should NOT report to campus until further notice," the statement said.

Several other colleges and universities with mostly black students received bomb threats in Washington, DC and the states of Maryland, Kentucky, Louisiana and Mississippi, according to media reports.

On Monday, six schools received bomb threats, prompting law enforcement to investigate. Three of the schools were also the target of bomb threats earlier in January.

