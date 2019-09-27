UrduPoint.com
More Brussels Talks As Time Runs Out For Brexit Deal

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 08:43 PM

More Brussels talks as time runs out for Brexit deal

Hopes for a negotiated Brexit deal were fading Friday as EU negotiator Michel Barnier separately met senior British and Irish ministers for another round of inconclusive talks

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Hopes for a negotiated Brexit deal were fading Friday as EU negotiator Michel Barnier separately met senior British and Irish ministers for another round of inconclusive talks.

Britain is due to leave the European Union in less than five weeks. Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to hammer out a new divorce agreement in time for a European summit on October 17.

But his negotiator, Brexit Minister Stephen Barclay, has yet to present Brussels with any legal text for the eventual treaty, and time is running out.

"Well I think there are still significant gaps between both sides," Irish Deputy Prime Minister Simon Coveney said after his talks with Barnier.

"And until there is a serious proposal in writing that can be the basis for a negotiation then the gaps that are wide at the moment will remain." After meeting Coveney in EU headquarters, Barnier tweeted a reminder of the EU position before his sit-down with Barclay began.

"We need a legally operative solution in the WA to address the problems created by #Brexit on island of Ireland," he said, referring to the withdrawal agreement.

He insisted that the other 27 EU member states remain firmly united behind the need to protect Ireland's Good Friday peace agreement and the EU single market.

