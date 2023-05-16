More Capital May Be Needed to Avoid Additional Bank Failures - Fed Supervision Vice Chair

Banks in the United States may need to be compelled to have more capital to avoid additional failures, particularly as Americans continue to default on more loans, the Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision, Michael Barr, said during a congressional hearing on Tuesday

"The Federal Reserve generally does not require additional capital or liquidity beyond regulatory requirements for a bank with inadequate capital planning, liquidity risk management, or governance and controls. I believe that needs to change in appropriate cases," Barr told the US House Financial Services Committee.

A number of US banks have landed in trouble over the past two months after customers abruptly withdrew their deposits, requiring either government intervention to prop them up or an outright sale to a stronger banking entity.

According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), banks with more than $50 billion in assets will cough up the $16 billion bill to cover the recent bank failures.

While the fee in theory applies to virtually all US banks, in reality it would affect those with more than $50 billion in assets, which would cover over 95% of the cost, the FDIC said.

No bank with less than $5 billion in assets would pay any fee, the FDIC added.

Barr said higher capital or liquidity requirements for banks could serve "as an important safeguard until risk controls improve, and they can focus management's attention on the most critical issues."

The testimony by the Fed's supervisory chief came a day after the New York division of the US central bank reported that Americans were now defaulting on credit card and car loans as much or more often than they did during the COVID-19 pandemic. The phenomenon was occurring as US consumer debt crossed $17 trillion for the first time ever, the New York Fed said in its quarterly report on household debt and credit.

The Fed has blamed much of the banking crisis on the inadequacy of safeguards at financial institutions, though Barr also took the rare step of directing criticism at the central bank's lack of supervision and sensitivity to red flags raised ahead of the failures.