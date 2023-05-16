UrduPoint.com

More Capital May Be Needed To Avoid Additional Bank Failures - Fed Supervision Vice Chair

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2023 | 10:05 PM

More Capital May Be Needed to Avoid Additional Bank Failures - Fed Supervision Vice Chair

Banks in the United States may need to be compelled to have more capital to avoid additional failures, particularly as Americans continue to default on more loans, the Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision, Michael Barr, said during a congressional hearing on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Banks in the United States may need to be compelled to have more capital to avoid additional failures, particularly as Americans continue to default on more loans, the Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision, Michael Barr, said during a congressional hearing on Tuesday.

"The Federal Reserve generally does not require additional capital or liquidity beyond regulatory requirements for a bank with inadequate capital planning, liquidity risk management, or governance and controls. I believe that needs to change in appropriate cases," Barr told the US House Financial Services Committee.

A number of US banks have landed in trouble over the past two months after customers abruptly withdrew their deposits, requiring either government intervention to prop them up or an outright sale to a stronger banking entity.

According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), banks with more than $50 billion in assets will cough up the $16 billion bill to cover the recent bank failures.

While the fee in theory applies to virtually all US banks, in reality it would affect those with more than $50 billion in assets, which would cover over 95% of the cost, the FDIC said.

No bank with less than $5 billion in assets would pay any fee, the FDIC added.

Barr said higher capital or liquidity requirements for banks could serve "as an important safeguard until risk controls improve, and they can focus management's attention on the most critical issues."

The testimony by the Fed's supervisory chief came a day after the New York division of the US central bank reported that Americans were now defaulting on credit card and car loans as much or more often than they did during the COVID-19 pandemic. The phenomenon was occurring as US consumer debt crossed $17 trillion for the first time ever, the New York Fed said in its quarterly report on household debt and credit.

The Fed has blamed much of the banking crisis on the inadequacy of safeguards at financial institutions, though Barr also took the rare step of directing criticism at the central bank's lack of supervision and sensitivity to red flags raised ahead of the failures.

Related Topics

Hearing Car Bank Sale New York United States May All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Police recovered more than two kilos of hashish fr ..

Police recovered more than two kilos of hashish from two accused

5 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Secretary reviews domicile, PRC laws ..

Parliamentary Secretary reviews domicile, PRC laws in Balochistan

5 minutes ago
 Denmark's Cort escapes to victory as Giro resumes ..

Denmark's Cort escapes to victory as Giro resumes in the rain

5 minutes ago
 US House Subcommittee Approves Bill to Ban Russian ..

US House Subcommittee Approves Bill to Ban Russian Uranium Imports, Sends to Ful ..

5 minutes ago
 Emirates Society for Genetic Diseases inaugurates ..

Emirates Society for Genetic Diseases inaugurates region&#039;s first Biohacking ..

10 minutes ago
 US Condemns Russia's Reported Arrest of Ex-Embassy ..

US Condemns Russia's Reported Arrest of Ex-Embassy Employee Robert Shonov - Stat ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.