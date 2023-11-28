More captives to be freed as Israel-Hamas truce extended

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) A new group of Israeli hostages were set to be freed Tuesday in exchange for Palestinian prisoners as Israel and Hamas embarked on a two-day extension of a truce that has paused the devastating Gaza war.

The temporary cessation of hostilities and releases of captives were hailed as a glimpse of hope after seven weeks of conflict.

A source close to the Palestinian movement Hamas told AFP that 10 hostages held in Gaza would be freed in return for 30 prisoners released from Israeli prisons on Tuesday in the first exchanges under the truce extension.

"Lists of the 10 Israeli hostages and 30 Palestinian prisoners for the fifth day of the truce were exchanged without objections," the source told AFP.

In addition to those releases, "some foreign workers held in Gaza" will also be freed, the source said.

The 7:00 am (0500 GMT) deadline for the first phase of the ceasefire to expire passed without major incidents after 11 more Israeli hostages were freed from Gaza and 33 Palestinian prisoners were released by Israel overnight.

But an AFP journalist saw an Israeli tank fire three times in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood of Gaza City as Palestinians attempted to make use of the pause to return to their homes.

The Israeli military described the shelling as "warning shots", saying its tank fired as some suspects approached army positions. At least one person was hurt, the AFP reporter saw. Hamas and UN officials have reported that Israeli fire has killed at least one person since the truce began on November 24.