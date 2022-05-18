UrduPoint.com

More China-donated COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive In Myanmar

Another batch of China-donated COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Myanmar's Yangon on Wednesday, said a statement from the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar

Of the 10 million doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines that China will donate to Myanmar, 5 million doses arrived at the Yangon International Airport on Wednesday morning, along with 1.98 million syringes donated by the Chinese government.

China has been actively working together with Myanmar in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic since its outbreak.

According to the Chinese embassy, China has already supplied 46.19 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Myanmar, accounting for 65.1 percent of the total vaccines received by Myanmar.

China donated 16.1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines to Myanmar and supplied 30.09 million doses of the vaccines at reasonable prices, the embassy said.

In addition, Myanmar has been administering locally filled-and-packed doses of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines, known as the Myancopharm vaccines, in the country.

