UrduPoint.com

More Chinese Agricultural Technologies To Flow Into Pakistan: Zhao Lijian

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 04:34 PM

More Chinese agricultural technologies to flow into Pakistan: Zhao Lijian

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian Monday said that as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) entered the second phase, there will be more Chinese agricultural technologies flowing into Pakistan

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) ::Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian Monday said that as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) entered the second phase, there will be more Chinese agricultural technologies flowing into Pakistan.

"China-Pakistan cooperation in cultivating rice, corn, soybean, sugarcane and other crops has yielded fruitful results and play the important role in promoting development of our bilateral relations and deepening friendship between our people," he said while responding to a question asked by APP during his regular briefing.

Addressing the launching ceremony of "Kisan (farmer) Portal" for the farmers under Pakistan Citizen's Portal in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistani farmers have to learn new techniques to boost productivity like China.

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated that CPEC has included the agriculture sector in its umbrella and there is also a training programme. CPEC will boost the agriculture sector. Agriculture is part of CPEC (second phase).

In response to PM Imran Khan remarks, Zhao Lijian said, "As the CPEC enters the second phase, there will be more Chinese agricultural technologies flowing into Pakistan which means huge potential in our agricultural cooperation.

"� Terming China and Pakistan as all weather strategic cooperative partners, he remarked that the agricultural cooperation is an integral part of CPEC an important pilot project of Belt and Road Initiative.

"We will continue to uphold the Silk Road spirit of peace and cooperation, openness, inclusiveness, mutual learning and the mutual benefit," he added.

China would remain in close communication with Pakistan in the work to form efficient practical cooperation mechanism to promote socio economic development and improve people's well being to build an even closer China-Pakistan community with shared future in the new era, he added.

It may be mentioned here that Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam has also stated that Pakistan has to adopt Chinese technology for abundant agriculture-food.

"Pakistan can be successful like China by adopting their technology and discipline," he remarked while speaking as chief guest at an event in connection with World Food Day (WFD) jointly organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) in Islamabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Weather Prime Minister World Technology United Nations China Agriculture Road CPEC May Event All Silk Road

Recent Stories

Holy Prophet's (SAW) life, role model for entire m ..

Holy Prophet's (SAW) life, role model for entire mankind

2 minutes ago
 Panjshir Resistance Not Invited to Moscow-Format T ..

Panjshir Resistance Not Invited to Moscow-Format Talks on Afghanistan - Russian ..

2 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz digs her own grave: Sheikh Rashid

Maryam Nawaz digs her own grave: Sheikh Rashid

17 minutes ago
 Turkey's Maarif Foundation education over 17,000 s ..

Turkey's Maarif Foundation education over 17,000 students in Africa

2 minutes ago
 Iran indicates nuclear talks only with EU this wee ..

Iran indicates nuclear talks only with EU this week

2 minutes ago
 Copenhagen lifts electric scooter ban

Copenhagen lifts electric scooter ban

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.