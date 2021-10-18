More Chinese agricultural technologies to flow into Pakistan: Zhao Lijian

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian Monday said that as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) entered the second phase, there will be more Chinese agricultural technologies flowing into Pakistan

"China-Pakistan cooperation in cultivating rice, corn, soybean, sugarcane and other crops has yielded fruitful results and play the important role in promoting development of our bilateral relations and deepening friendship between our people," he said while responding to a question asked by APP during his regular briefing.

Addressing the launching ceremony of "Kisan (farmer) Portal" for the farmers under Pakistan Citizen's Portal in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistani farmers have to learn new techniques to boost productivity like China.

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated that CPEC has included the agriculture sector in its umbrella and there is also a training programme. CPEC will boost the agriculture sector. Agriculture is part of CPEC (second phase).

In response to PM Imran Khan remarks, Zhao Lijian said, "As the CPEC enters the second phase, there will be more Chinese agricultural technologies flowing into Pakistan which means huge potential in our agricultural cooperation.

"� Terming China and Pakistan as all weather strategic cooperative partners, he remarked that the agricultural cooperation is an integral part of CPEC an important pilot project of Belt and Road Initiative.

"We will continue to uphold the Silk Road spirit of peace and cooperation, openness, inclusiveness, mutual learning and the mutual benefit," he added.

China would remain in close communication with Pakistan in the work to form efficient practical cooperation mechanism to promote socio economic development and improve people's well being to build an even closer China-Pakistan community with shared future in the new era, he added.

It may be mentioned here that Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam has also stated that Pakistan has to adopt Chinese technology for abundant agriculture-food.

"Pakistan can be successful like China by adopting their technology and discipline," he remarked while speaking as chief guest at an event in connection with World Food Day (WFD) jointly organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) in Islamabad.