More civilians killed hours after Sudan rejects UN experts' report

Port Sudan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Shelling killed at least 21 people at a market in southeast Sudan Sunday, a day after the country's rulers rejected a call by UN experts for an independent force to protect civilians from the devastating civil war.

The Sudan Doctors Network blamed the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for the shelling, which happened in the town of Sennar. As well as the 21 killed, it said more than 70 people had been wounded in the attack.

The attack was just the latest in a bloody conflict that broke out in April last year between the army and paramilitary forces. It has already killed tens of thousands of people and triggered one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

Sunday's market shelling came a day after Sudan's foreign ministry rejected a call by independent UN experts for "an independent and impartial force with a mandate to safeguard civilians" to be deployed "without delay".

The UN experts spoke out Friday, saying their fact-finding mission had uncovered "harrowing" violations by both sides, "which may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity".

But the foreign ministry, which is loyal to the army under General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, ruled out their proposal in a statement issued late Saturday.

"The Sudanese government rejects in their entirety the recommendations of the UN mission," it said.

It denounced the UN Human Rights Council, which created the fact-finding mission last year, as "a political and illegal body", and called the panel's recommendations "a flagrant violation of their mandate".