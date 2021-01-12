UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Confidence Needed For Implementation Of Ceasefire In Afghanistan - Taliban Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

More Confidence Needed for Implementation of Ceasefire in Afghanistan - Taliban Spokesman

The Taliban are ready to commit to a reduction of violence and eventual ceasefire if they can be sure that any agreement will be honored by the Afghan government, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik in an interview

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The Taliban are ready to commit to a reduction of violence and eventual ceasefire if they can be sure that any agreement will be honored by the Afghan government, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik in an interview.

The Afghan government and the Taliban on January 6 resumed peace negotiations in the Qatari capital. Earlier on Tuesday, Afghanistan's TOLOnews broadcaster, citing sources close to the talks, reported that the Afghan government is insisting on the implementation of a ceasefire as a precondition for the start of substantive negotiations.

"The atmosphere for a ceasefire is not normal yet. Confidence must be very high and if we can be sure that there will be no war, the other side is serious about peace too, and the agreement can go beyond the Islamic government and its personal interests, then we are ready to both reduce violence and end the war.

So, it all rests on the Doha talks," Mujahid remarked.

According to Mujahid, both sides are expecting to discuss the possibility of reaching a ceasefire but the timeframe is yet to be decided.

"The issue of the ceasefire is one of the issues that will be discussed. I cannot say when it will be discussed," the Taliban spokesman said.

The intra-Afghan peace negotiations began in September following the completion of a prisoner exchange process. Despite the ongoing talks, the Afghan armed forces and Taliban militants continue to engage in clashes.

The Taliban have previously said that discussions on a ceasefire should take place only after both parties have reached an agreement on the formation of Afghanistan's future government.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Militants Prisoner Exchange Doha January September All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE residents promote ‘#TogetherWeRecover’ has ..

7 minutes ago

PM directs IPC to start preparations for 14th Sout ..

16 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy organise ..

37 minutes ago

Georgia's COVID-19 cases top 240,000

1 minute ago

36,113 children administered anti-polio drops in f ..

1 minute ago

5.2-magnitude quake hits 137 km S of Sarangani, Ph ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.