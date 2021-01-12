More Confidence Needed for Implementation of Ceasefire in Afghanistan - Taliban Spokesman

The Taliban are ready to commit to a reduction of violence and eventual ceasefire if they can be sure that any agreement will be honored by the Afghan government, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik in an interview

The Afghan government and the Taliban on January 6 resumed peace negotiations in the Qatari capital. Earlier on Tuesday, Afghanistan's TOLOnews broadcaster, citing sources close to the talks, reported that the Afghan government is insisting on the implementation of a ceasefire as a precondition for the start of substantive negotiations.

"The atmosphere for a ceasefire is not normal yet. Confidence must be very high and if we can be sure that there will be no war, the other side is serious about peace too, and the agreement can go beyond the Islamic government and its personal interests, then we are ready to both reduce violence and end the war.

So, it all rests on the Doha talks," Mujahid remarked.

According to Mujahid, both sides are expecting to discuss the possibility of reaching a ceasefire but the timeframe is yet to be decided.

"The issue of the ceasefire is one of the issues that will be discussed. I cannot say when it will be discussed," the Taliban spokesman said.

The intra-Afghan peace negotiations began in September following the completion of a prisoner exchange process. Despite the ongoing talks, the Afghan armed forces and Taliban militants continue to engage in clashes.

The Taliban have previously said that discussions on a ceasefire should take place only after both parties have reached an agreement on the formation of Afghanistan's future government.