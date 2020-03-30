UrduPoint.com
More Countries Should Follow China In Helping To Fight COVID-19 - UNGA President

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 12:32 PM

Countries should lend assistance to each other in battling the coronavirus infection, following the example of China in sending aid abroad, UN General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande told Sputnik.

China has sent aid shipments and medical professionals to Iran, Iraq, Italy, Spain, France, Ukraine and other countries to help their fight against the disease.

"China, like some developed countries, has given support. China has given information of how it succeeded in addressing the issue, and expertise is also available," Muhammad-Bande said on Friday.

"This is what we expect to happen in terms of solidarity among countries," the UNGA president told Sputnik.

On Friday, Chinese President Xi Jinping told US President Donald Trump that China was ready to provide assistance and support to the United States in order to promote its fight against the spread of coronavirus.

