More Democratic, GOP Voters Support Waiving COVID Vaccine Patent Rights - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2022 | 09:37 PM

A little more than half of US voters back a proposal to temporarily waive patent rights for COVID-19 vaccines in an effort to boost production in low-income countries, with a rise in support observed both among Democrats and Republicans, according to a Morning Consult/Politico poll out on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) A little more than half of US voters back a proposal to temporarily waive patent rights for COVID-19 vaccines in an effort to boost production in low-income countries, with a rise in support observed both among Democrats and Republicans, according to a Morning Consult/Politico poll out on Wednesday.

"Fifty-two percent of voters said they support a proposal that would allow the WTO to pause COVID-19 vaccine patent protections, up slightly from 48 percent who said the same in May 2021," the poll found. "The uptick was driven by an increase of 10 percentage points among Republicans, 41 percent of whom now say they're in favor of temporarily waiving patent rights so developing countries can make the shots.

Democratic voters remain more likely to support the proposal, at 66 percent."

President Joe Biden supports the waiver. Republican lawmakers and the American drug lobby generally oppose it, with the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America saying last week that waiving patent rights would not help with vaccine production and distribution bottlenecks, but "undermine the ability to respond to both the current pandemic and future health crises."

The poll was conducted from February 5-6 among representative samples of about 2,000 registered voters each, with margins of error of +/-2 percentage points.

