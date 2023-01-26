More events target clients on 3rd day of 6th Dubai Customs Week

For the third day in a row, the activities of the 6th Dubai Customs Week 2023 are continuing, under the slogan "Customs Innovations for Future Generations"

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023) For the third day in a row, the activities of the 6th Dubai Customs Week 2023 are continuing, under the slogan "Customs Innovations for Future Generations". A series of awareness events and lectures were held in several customs departments and centers.

The Client Happiness Department organized a lecture entitled (Supply Chain - Logistics Support), in cooperation with the National Association of Freight & Logistics (NAFL), which aims to raise awareness around the importance of Dubai Customs role in supporting logistic and freight services and facilitating trade in the emirate.

Nadia Abdul Aziz, President of NAFL lectured on best means to foster and develop the shipping and freight sector in the emirate and the UAE, which include improving skills for workers in the shipping sector. The lecture highlighted NAFL’s efforts in recruiting and attracting Emiratis to work in the logistics and shipping sector.

Nadia talked about different shipping methods including sea, air, and land freight, as well as freight by trains, which will soon take place through the Etihad Rail.

At the end of the lecture, Yousef Al-Hashimi, (Acting) Executive Director, Customer Management Division presented Nadia with a commemorative shield from Dubai Customs.

The third day's events included a benchmarking with DHL in customer happiness, with the aim of reviewing the best practices in employee and customer happiness, and implementing them in Dubai Customs as a step to raise the level of happiness among the Government Department's customers.

The IPR Department organized two workshops around intellectual property: one for the Ibdaa Model School students and the other was held virtually and focused on intellectual property disputes and procedures taken to resolve these disputes.

The Finance Department organized a virtual workshop for corporate clients around the Virtual Stock Guarantee, debit accounts and financial securities.

The events of the 6th Dubai Customs Week are continuing from 23 to 31 January and 23 events in total are expected to be completed throughout the Week, which aim to raise awareness around customs role in securing the borders and fostering sustainable development.