More Evidence on Easing Inflation Needed Before US Can Pause Rate Hikes - Fed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) The Federal Reserve needs to see more evidence of a decline in US inflation before pausing on interest rate hikes, Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday.

"The inflation data received over the past three months show a welcome reduction in the monthly pace of increases," Powell told a news conference.

"While recent developments are encouraging, we will need substantially more evidence to be confident that inflation is on a sustained downward path."

The Fed announced a 25-basis point rate hike for February, its smallest in almost a year, as inflation cooled in recent months.

Inflation, as measured by the Consumer price Index, rose by 6.5% in the 12 months to December ” at least three times above the Fed's 2% per annum target.