More exchanges urged between China, Vietnam

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) More people-to-people exchanges between China and Vietnam should be encouraged to deepen mutual understanding, which serves as the foundation for building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, according to experts in the Southeast Asian nation.

"The time-honored friendship, trust and mutual understanding among the peoples of the two countries are crucial foundations for the sustainable development of political and economic cooperation," said Nguyen Van Tho, former deputy minister of foreign affairs and former Vietnamese ambassador to China.

This year marks the China-Vietnam Year of People-to-People Exchanges, which celebrates the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, China Daily reported.

Tho, who is also vice-president of the Vietnam-China Friendship Association, told China Daily that meaningful and diverse people-to-people exchanges are being organized by relevant agencies and localities on both sides as part of the celebrations.

"This will further strengthen the social foundation for a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, building a strategic Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance," said Tho.

"Thanks to the stable and positive development of bilateral relations, people-to-people exchanges have seen vibrant and positive progress," Tho added.

Using tourism as an example, Tho said the number of Chinese tourists visiting Vietnam reached around 3.74 million in 2024, up 214 percent year-on-year.

According to data from Vietnam's General Statistics Office, China is the largest source market for Vietnam's tourism industry, with 1.58 million visitors recorded in the first quarter of 2025.

Noting that Vietnamese tourists have also shown an increasing interest in traveling to China, Tho said the robust development of tourism cooperation has facilitated travel for citizens from both countries, leading to a more vivid and direct understanding of each other and boosting friendly relations.

Do Hong Quan, chairman of the Vietnam Union of Literature and Arts Associations, said the two countries should continue to build upon their long friendship and strengthen cultural exchanges, especially between youths.

He said his union will organize various exchange activities focused on cultural figures and artists so that the two sides can share and better understand each other's work, lives and national development.

Quan, one of Vietnam's leading composers of music for films and plays, said that Vietnam and China could co-create musicals and plays telling the story of their shared history or the contemporary youth of the two countries, or organize joint art exhibitions for young people.

"By doing so, we could not only showcase the unique characteristics of each country, but also result in joint creations," said Quan.

Other cultural activities such as arts festivals and puppet shows could also be organized, said Quan, adding that artists from both nations should hold regular meetings and jointly develop projects.

The role of youth exchanges was highlighted by experts.

"The youth of both countries serve as cultural ambassadors, playing a key role in bridging the friendship between our two nations," said Dong Huy Cuong, vice-president of the Viet Nam Union of Friendship Organizations.

Cuong said he was pleased to see an increasing number of Vietnamese students showing an interest in learning Chinese, exploring Chinese culture and studying China's economic, social and technological achievements.

More than 23,000 Vietnamese students are studying in China, according to the Vietnam news Agency.

"We also warmly welcome and encourage more young Chinese people to come to Vietnam to study, learn the Vietnamese language, discover Vietnamese culture, and explore investment, business and development opportunities here," said Cuong.