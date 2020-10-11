More Explosions Heard in Nagorno-Karabakh Capital Amid Ceasefire, Air Raid Sirens Go Off

STEPANAKERT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2020) Air raid sirens went off in the capital of the unrecognized Republic of Artsakh (Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh) in the early hours of Sunday as more explosions were heard amid the active ceasefire, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

The blasts were heard in Stepanakert at around 02:50 local time on Sunday (22:50 GMT on Saturday).

Hours earlier, late on Saturday, a Sputnik correspondent reported that two explosions had been heard in the center of Stepanakert. Nagorno-Karabakh authorities later said that two missiles hit the city.

Spokesperson of the president of the unrecognized Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Vahram Poghosyan said that the shelling of Stepanakert amid the ceasefire that came into force at noon on Saturday was disrespectful of the Friday talks in Moscow that led to Yerevan and Baku agreeing to cease hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.