More fireworks expected in emotional USA-Canada hockey rematch

Boston, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Canada and the United States, whose inaugural fight-filled showdown set off emotional and political fireworks, meet for a rematch in Thursday's NHL Four Nations Face-Off tournament final.

Canadian supporters booed the US national anthem before Saturday's 3-1 American round-robin victory at Montreal, setting the stage for an explosive start that saw three fights erupt in the game's first nine seconds.

More fist-flying mayhem is possible and another electric atmosphere is assured Thursday at Boston when the Canadians face their bitter border rivals for the championship.

"It just happens to be against the team that beat us after the fireworks that went off on Saturday night," Canada coach Jon Cooper said. "So I think it should be a pretty good made-for-TV event."

US coach Mike Sullivan expects another heated atmosphere.

"I would anticipate the next one will be every bit as competitive if not more," he said. "The way that game was played, with the emotional investment on both sides, it's just such an indication of how much these guys care and what this means to them.

"It will be an incredible atmosphere. I know our guys are excited. There's a lot of pride at stake and it will be a hard-fought battle."

In addition to the kind of hype usually reserved for heavyweight boxing promotions, Thursday's grudge match also drips with political intrigue.

Booing of "The Star-Spangled Banner" has become commonplace at sports venues throughout Canada following US President Donald Trump's threat to impose tariffs on Canadian goods.

Trump has also incensed Canadians with repeated calls for their country to become the USA's "51st state", while routinely referring to outgoing Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as "Governor Trudeau."

US team general manager Bill Guerin told Fox news that recent political tensions have heightened what was already a heated rivalry.

"I think there was a little bit of a political flare to it. It's just the time that we're in," he said. "I think our guys used that as inspiration. If you let it get the better of you, then you're in trouble. But I really do think the players used it as inspiration.

"

They wouldn't mind seeing Trump attend the final.

"We would love it if President Trump was in attendance," Guerin said. "We have a room full of proud American players and coaches and staff."

No US team has taken a best-on-best crown since the 1996 World Cup while Canada has reached all nine finals of such events and won six of eight prior titles. They yearn for another Thursday.

"You look at the last game and the intensity. Both teams got to know each other pretty well pretty quickly," Canada captain Sidney Crosby said. "It'll be a great challenge."

- 'Whatever it takes' -

ESPN reported that television ratings for the first USA-Canada game averaged 4.4 million viewers and peaked at 5.2 million, making it the most viewed hockey game outside the Stanley Cup Final since 2019.

If anything, the rematch could be even more physical, warns Cooper.

"You can lean on teams. And I think we didn't do that very well against the US the first game," Cooper said. "We have to put stress on them. I didn't think we did enough."

"Boston is going to be treated to something special."

Such high intensity might not mean three fights in the first nine seconds. Then again, US players wouldn't rule out another melee at the opening puck drop.

"We're going to do whatever it takes as a group to win the game," US forward J.T. Miller said.

"This is huge," US forward Jack Eichel said. "It's the biggest game I've played in in quite some time, maybe ever. It's for everything.

"You're going to see desperate hockey. You're going to see everything you saw in the first game and more, I imagine. It'll be great."

US defenseman Charlie McAvoy, Sullivan's son-in-law, was hospitalized on Monday for an upper-body injury and will miss the game but injured US stars Auston Matthews, Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Thachuk are all expected to play Thursday.

"It was such a great game Saturday, and we're going to have to match that compete level," US forward Dylan Larkin said. "They're going to be extremely hungry. There'll be some nerves but I hope it's that level that it was in Montreal."

