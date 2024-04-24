Open Menu

More Floods Expected In China's Pearl River Basin: Ministry

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2024 | 03:50 PM

More floods expected in China's Pearl River basin: ministry

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) China's Ministry of Water Resources on Wednesday said the Pearl River basin in the south of the country is likely to flood three more times in the coming days, and called for relevant preparations to be made.

Affected by downpours from Wednesday to Friday, three of the basin's rivers -- the Xijiang, Beijiang and Hanjiang rivers -- are expected to experience floods, the ministry said.

The heavy rain could also push the water levels of some of the basin's small and medium-sized rivers above their warning lines, it said.

Calling for all-out prevention efforts, the ministry has set key flood prevention tasks and ordered close monitoring of local weather conditions.

The Pearl River is China's third-longest river and its second-largest in terms of annual flow capacity. It runs through several regions, including Guangxi, Guangdong, Hunan and Jiangxi.

Related Topics

Weather Flood Water China From

Recent Stories

UHS to issue MBBS degrees within three months afte ..

UHS to issue MBBS degrees within three months after final result

21 minutes ago
 Aiman Khan granted UAE Golden Visa

Aiman Khan granted UAE Golden Visa

1 hour ago
 PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,0 ..

PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,000 mark

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special ..

Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special invitation to watch match

4 hours ago
 Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support ..

Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support during floods

4 hours ago
 President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual W ..

Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station

17 hours ago
 Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

17 hours ago
 Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-sti ..

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs  

21 hours ago
 Iranian president arrives in Karachi

Iranian president arrives in Karachi

22 hours ago

More Stories From World