More Floods Expected In China's Pearl River Basin: Ministry
Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2024 | 03:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) China's Ministry of Water Resources on Wednesday said the Pearl River basin in the south of the country is likely to flood three more times in the coming days, and called for relevant preparations to be made.
Affected by downpours from Wednesday to Friday, three of the basin's rivers -- the Xijiang, Beijiang and Hanjiang rivers -- are expected to experience floods, the ministry said.
The heavy rain could also push the water levels of some of the basin's small and medium-sized rivers above their warning lines, it said.
Calling for all-out prevention efforts, the ministry has set key flood prevention tasks and ordered close monitoring of local weather conditions.
The Pearl River is China's third-longest river and its second-largest in terms of annual flow capacity. It runs through several regions, including Guangxi, Guangdong, Hunan and Jiangxi.
Recent Stories
UHS to issue MBBS degrees within three months after final result
Aiman Khan granted UAE Golden Visa
PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,000 mark
Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special invitation to watch match
Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support during floods
President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024
Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station
Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam
Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs
Iranian president arrives in Karachi
More Stories From World
-
Water release resumes after partial power outage at Fukushima plant10 minutes ago
-
Spain court says investigating PM's wife for graft20 minutes ago
-
'So hot you can't breathe': Extreme heat hits the Philippines20 minutes ago
-
Thousands in heatwave-hit Bangladesh pray for rain20 minutes ago
-
China-Pakistan Investment and Trade Symposium held in Qingdao20 minutes ago
-
Escaped army horses bolt through central London1 hour ago
-
China to send fresh crew to Tiangong space station1 hour ago
-
Critics fear Togo reforms leave little room for change in election1 hour ago
-
Victims of China floods race to salvage property1 hour ago
-
Blinken back in China seeking pressure but also stability2 hours ago
-
'So hot you can't breathe': Extreme heat hits the Philippines2 hours ago
-
In Tajikistan, climate migrants flee threat of fatal landslides2 hours ago