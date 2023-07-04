More Geopolitical Differences Appear Globally - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) More and more geopolitical differences appear in the world, and the global security is deteriorating, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

Putin told the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) that it is playing more important role in maintaining stability on the global stage.

"This is especially significant in the current conditions, when geopolitical contradictions are becoming more acute.

The degradation of the international security system continues," Putin told the SCO summit, adding that the SCO member states will increase security cooperation.

The president also said that a hybrid war is ongoing against Russia at the moment.

"And now, in fact, a hybrid war is being waged against us, illegitimate sanctions against Russia are being used on an unprecedented scale," Putin said, adding that "anti-Russia" was being created near the country's border out of Ukraine for a long time.