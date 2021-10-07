UrduPoint.com

More Germans Vaccinated Than Previously Thought - Health Minister

Sumaira FH 10 seconds ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 08:51 PM

Germany decided not to toughen COVID-19 measures after discovering that the number of those vaccinated is up to 5% higher than previously thought, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Germany decided not to toughen COVID-19 measures after discovering that the number of those vaccinated is up to 5% higher than previously thought, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday.

"The German vaccine campaign has been more successful than we thought. The Robert Koch Institute assumes that up to 5% more people have been vaccinated than data suggest," he said.

This means that Germans will have more COVID-19 protection during this winter season, allowing them to avoid mandatory masks outdoors. Social distancing and the use of face mask indoors will remain.

Spahn attributed the discrepancy to vaccinations of employees in workplaces and by mobile vaccination teams. He said some of that data might not have been passed on to the authorities. The official vaccination rate stands at 65-68% of the population.

