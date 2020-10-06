UrduPoint.com
More Government Aid 'will Not Go To Waste': Fed's Powell

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 08:54 PM

The US recovery from the pandemic downturn would be "stronger and faster" with more government aid to protect against the possibility of accelerating job losses, Federal Reserve Chair Powell said Tuesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The US recovery from the pandemic downturn would be "stronger and faster" with more government aid to protect against the possibility of accelerating job losses, Federal Reserve Chair Powell said Tuesday.

"Even if policy actions ultimately prove to be greater than needed, they will not go to waste," Powell said in an address to an economics conference.

There is an increased risk of not doing enough to support the economy, he said.

"Too little support would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship for households and businesses."

More Stories From World

