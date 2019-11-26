UrduPoint.com
More Impeachment Hearings Possible As Evidence Mounts Against Trump - House Intel Chair

More Impeachment Hearings Possible as Evidence Mounts Against Trump - House Intel Chair

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The US House may need to hold more public hearings as new information flows in that strengthens the case to impeach President Donald Trump, Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said in a letter to fellow lawmakers.

"The investigative work continues, and we are learning additional information almost every day," Schiff said on Monday. "We will continue our investigative work and do not foreclose the possibility of further dispositions or hearings."

Democrats on the intelligence panel will draft a report after hearing from 12 public witnesses, conducting 17 closed-door depositions and submitting dozens of document requests - none of which were honored by the Trump administration, Schiff said.

A refusal to provide documents as well as White House refusal to let subpoenaed officials cooperate with the impeachment probe could expand impeachment charges beyond allegations that the president bribed Ukraine to the broader crime of obstructing justice, Schiff added.

The impeachment panel, Schiff said, will document all instances of Trump's noncompliance with lawful subpoenas in a report to the Judiciary Committee. The Judiciary Committee will then add obstruction of Congress and presidential misconduct to the articles of impeachment.

Democrats accuse Trump of enlisting Ukraine to help with his re-election by investigating former Vice President Joe Biden, a political rival.

The House is attempting to wrap up its impeachment probe before the Holiday recess, giving the Judiciary Committee most of December to draft articles of impeachment.

Schiff said the House will move forward without waiting for courts to rule on whether to force testimony and document releases from the White House, which has refused to cooperate with the Democratic impeachment probe.

