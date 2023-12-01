Open Menu

More Israeli Hostages Released In Extended Gaza Truce

Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Hamas released two more Israeli women hostages on Thursday with more Palestinian prisoners to be freed under an extended truce that has paused weeks of deadly conflict.

With the current truce set to expire early Friday, international bodies have called for a lasting halt to the violence, sparked by Hamas attacks on Israel.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met with Israeli and Palestinian leaders to seek a longer pause that would allow further prisoner-hostage exchanges and more aid for displaced civilians in Gaza.

The Israeli military said on Thursday at least two women hostages had been returned from Gaza after being released to the Red Cross by Hamas.

More were expected to be transferred "in the next few hours", it said. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office named the two as French-Israeli dual national Mia Shem, 21, and Amit Soussana, 40.

Israel is due to release more Palestinian prisoners in turn, after the sides agreed to extend the pause in combat operations until Friday morning.

