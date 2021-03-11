UrduPoint.com
More Jobs To Spur China's Economic Growth

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 04:04 PM

More jobs to spur China's economic growth

An expansion in employment as a result of steady economic recovery will further promote sound growth of China's economy, Premier Li Keqiang said Thursday

BEIGING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :An expansion in employment as a result of steady economic recovery will further promote sound growth of China's economy, Premier Li Keqiang said Thursday.

Employment is the foundation of people's well-being and development as well as a source of wealth, Li said at a press conference after the closing of the annual national legislative session in Beijing.

As about 14 million urban people will enter the labor market, including a record 9.09 million college graduates, and over 270 million migrant workers also need job opportunities, Li said.

The country will continue with the job-first policy this year and take more measures to stabilize and boost employment, the premier said.

China aims to create no less than 11 million new urban jobs in 2021, Li said.

