UrduPoint.com

More Magistrates For Marseille After 'explosion' In Drug Crime

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 10:32 PM

More magistrates for Marseille after 'explosion' in drug crime

France's justice minister promised more magistrates for Marseille on Tuesday to help clear a backlog of cases as the port city deals with an "explosion" of drug-related gang violence that has seen four people killed in the last week

Marseille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :France's justice minister promised more magistrates for Marseille on Tuesday to help clear a backlog of cases as the port city deals with an "explosion" of drug-related gang violence that has seen four people killed in the last week.

Eric Dupond-Moretti visited France's third-biggest city on Tuesday, reflecting concern about crime and insecurity there following a spike in tit-for-tat gang attacks that saw one man burned alive inside a car at the weekend.

"The justice system needs resources," Dupond-Moretti told reporters, adding that he would "respond favourably in the coming days" to demands from the heads of Marseille's court system for more magistrates to prosecute and judge suspects.

Two people died overnight Saturday-Sunday in a drive-by shooting in the poverty-wracked 14th district of Marseille, while another man was forced into a car in the centre of the city that was set on fire shortly afterwards.

Last Wednesday, a 14-year-old was killed by automatic gunfire, also in the northern 14th district, close to an area known as a drug-dealing hotspot.

Marseille's chief prosecutor, Dominique Laurens, told a press conference on Monday that there had been an "explosion" in gang-related murders since the middle of June.

Twelve people have been killed in the last two months, according to police figures.

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to visit next week and address the city's entrenched poverty and public order problems, eight months from presidential elections in which crime is set to be a key theme.

Marseille's northern districts, some of France's poorest areas and a world away from the wealthy seafront neighbourhoods, are the focus of the city's drug and gang problems.

"My children want us to leave. It's a disaster what we have to live through here," a mother in the 14th district told AFP on Tuesday on condition of anonymity.

Related Topics

Fire World Police France Visit Car Died Marseille Man June From Court

Recent Stories

Lavrov Praises Hungary's Pragmatic Stance on Non-P ..

Lavrov Praises Hungary's Pragmatic Stance on Non-Politicization of Economic Inte ..

3 minutes ago
 Algeria cuts diplomatic ties with Morocco: foreign ..

Algeria cuts diplomatic ties with Morocco: foreign minister

3 minutes ago
 G7 demands Taliban 'guarantee' safe passage from K ..

G7 demands Taliban 'guarantee' safe passage from Kabul after Aug 31

3 minutes ago
 New NASA 'Wildfire Program' to Direct Firefighters ..

New NASA 'Wildfire Program' to Direct Firefighters Using Satellite Data - Admini ..

3 minutes ago
 G7 Leaders Agree on Roadmap for Engagement With Ta ..

G7 Leaders Agree on Roadmap for Engagement With Taliban - UK's Johnson

25 minutes ago
 Legitimacy of Future Afghan Government Depends on ..

Legitimacy of Future Afghan Government Depends on Upholding Int'l Commitments - ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.