More Migrants Arrive at Polish-Belarusian Border - Polish Border Service

More migrants are arriving at the Polish-Belarusian border on Friday, Katarzyna Zdanovich, a spokeswoman of the border committee in Poland's Podlaskie region, said

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) More migrants are arriving at the Polish-Belarusian border on Friday, Katarzyna Zdanovich, a spokeswoman of the border committee in Poland's Podlaskie region, said.

"The number of migrants is increasing. We can see this by looking at the camp in Kuznica," Zdanovich said, adding that more than 1,000 people are located at the Belarusian side of the border near Kuznica.