More NGOs Halt Afghan Work After Taliban Ban On Women Staff

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2022 | 10:04 PM

Christian Aid and ActionAid on Monday became the latest foreign aid groups to suspend operations in Afghanistan after the country's Taliban rulers ordered all NGOs to stop women staff from working.

Announcements by the two groups take to six the number of bodies who have paused their operations in the country.

Christian Aid was "rapidly seeking clarity... and urging the authorities to reverse the ban", head of global programmes Ray Hasan said in a statement.

"Whilst we do this, we are unfortunately pausing the work of our programmes," he added.

ActionAid said that if women were banned from working with the group it would "prevent us from reaching out to half of the population that are already reeling from hunger".

