"More or Less Objective" News in US on Ukraine Means Progress - Russian Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) The Russian Embassy in the United States said some US media outlets have begun to publish a "more or less objective point of view" on the situation in Ukraine, and called this some kind of progress, but stressed that the rhetoric of most local media is still anti-Russian.

The Russian embassy said some US media cite "without cuts" statements by head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense forces of the Russian Armed Forces, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, about the preparation by the US and NATO of provocations using weapons of mass destruction with subsequent accusation of Russia.

"We noticed that some American media have begun to convey a more or less objective point of view regarding what is happening in Ukraine... Such an approach to covering in the US the course of (Russia's) special military operation (in Ukraine) is, albeit small, progress," the embassy said.

"All the more, given the prevailing Russophobia here. Ordinary Americans finally have the opportunity to independently judge the reasons and goals for the actions of the Russian military on the territory of Ukraine," it said on Telegram.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.