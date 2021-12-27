UrduPoint.com

More Pandemics Yet To Come, UN Secretary General Says Calling For Preparatory Measures

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 07:50 AM

More Pandemics Yet to Come, UN Secretary General Says Calling for Preparatory Measures

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warns that the coronavirus pandemic is not the last of its kind and that people should take measures to prevent such crises in the future.

"#COVID19 will not be the last pandemic humanity will face. As we respond to this health crisis, we need to prepare for the next one. On this International Day of Epidemic Preparedness, let's give this issue the focus, attention and investment it deserves," Guterres said on Twitter on Monday.

The first ever International Day of Epidemic Preparedness was marked on December 27, 2020, after the United Nations and the World Health Organization (WHO) agreed on the need to advocate the importance of the preparedness for and prevention of epidemics.

Earlier this month, immunologist Vladislav Zhemchugov, an expert in especially dangerous infections, told Sputnik that the coronavirus pandemic in the human population is ending and that the virus is looking for a new animal host.

Zhemchugov emphasized that the specific timing of the end of the pandemic will depend on the rate of vaccination.

The WHO has warned against coronavirus vaccine hoarding, saying it could lead to slow global economic recovery and most importantly a long-lasting pandemic. Since COVID-19 first emerged in China's Wuhan in November 2019, nearly 280 million cases have been confirmed globally and the total death toll stands at over five million.

Related Topics

World United Nations China Twitter Wuhan Lead November December 2019 2020 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Egypt plans to open world’s largest museum of Eg ..

Egypt plans to open world’s largest museum of Egyptian civilisation

8 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed welcomes world’s leading fo ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed welcomes world’s leading football personalities to 16th D ..

9 hours ago
 RTA announces new office, service hours as of Mond ..

RTA announces new office, service hours as of Monday, 3rd Jan 2022

10 hours ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei visits Saudi pavilion at Expo 2 ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei visits Saudi pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

11 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Abdul Rah ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Abdul Rahman Makhlouf Street, adjacent ..

11 hours ago
 Beneficiaries are dependent on insured citizens in ..

Beneficiaries are dependent on insured citizens in GCC pension scheme: GPSSA

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.