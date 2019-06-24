More people in Australia go to hospitals with measles despite being vaccinated

More and more Australians are turning up to hospitals with measles despite receiving at least one vaccination in the past, a new study by Melbourne University's Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity warned on Monday

The data compiled between 2014 to 2017 showed there were 13 cases of people in Victoria State who had experienced "secondary vaccine failure," because their immunity to the deadly disease had waned over time.

"Normally, if people have documented receiving two doses of measles vaccine we would be confident they won't contract measles, but that's getting greyer, this research has demonstrated some vaccinated people are getting measles," epidemiologist Dr. Katherine Gibney from the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services and the Doherty Institute explained.

"Overall, in countries that have eliminated measles transmission, this is likely to emerge as a problem." "There isn't going to be an enormous number of cases, but it will be important in terms of recognizing measles, because the cases are a bit different to those who aren't immune." According to the findings, patients who suffered secondary vaccine failure did not show symptoms consistent with "classic measles," meaning there was no fever, coughing or runny nose.

The patients did however develop a rash.

"We do have a definitive test for measles. Our message to doctors is that if you suspect measles, don't just rely on the serology, which detects antibodies to measles, but also perform a PCR test, which detects the actual virus," Gibney said.

Estimated to cause the deaths of about 110,000 people each year, the disease is so contagious that 90 percent of unvaccinated people who come into contact with it become infected.

"In most cases, people are unaware they need the second vaccine, or they simply don't remember if they have had one or two," Gibney said.

"Anyone who is unsure if they have had two doses of measles vaccine should see their doctor about getting an additional dose. In particular, adults born after 1965 might not have received two doses of measles vaccine during their routine childhood immunization.""More work needs to be done in the area of a third vaccine before we can routinely recommend this, we need to know definitively if a third booster shot will extend the immunity to measles for a lifetime," Gibney added.