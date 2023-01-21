UrduPoint.com

More People Injured In Peru As Violent Protests Continue - Ombudswoman

Published January 21, 2023

More People Injured in Peru as Violent Protests Continue - Ombudswoman

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2023) Violent protests are still ongoing in Peru, with more police officers and demonstrators injured and 120 highways remaining blocked across the country, Peruvian Ombudswoman Eliana Revollar said.

"We are witnessing ongoing violence ” there were 145 blocked roads yesterday (on Thursday), today (on Friday) there are 120. The country is in an abnormal state ... The situation is critical ” there cannot be winners and losers, as 54 people have already died. We need to resolve the issue through dialogue," Revollar told Peruvian broadcaster ATV on Friday.

Six injured, including one seriously wounded, have been hospitalized in the city of Puno, the ombuswoman said, adding that four police officers from this area had also been sent to the central police hospital.

Violent attacks continued across Peru on Friday. The most fierce protests took place at the airport of the city of Arequipa and the Antapaccay copper mine located in the Cusco region, Peruvian Defense Minister Jorge Chavez was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

Security forces detained at least seven demonstrators that day, bringing the total number of detentions since the start of the riots to 378, according to Interior Minister Vicente Romero.

Moreover, train traffic in the direction of the world famous Inca citadel Machu Picchu has been temporarily suspended as protesters demolished the railways leading to the site. As a result, over 400 tourists, mostly foreigners, got stuck there, Foreign Trade and Tourism Minister Luis Elguero said, adding that the concessionaire company had already begun repair work.

A wave of protests hit Peru after the country's parliament impeached former President Pedro Castillo on December 7, 2022. Castillo was arrested on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state as he tried to dissolve the parliament and rule by decree before the impeachment vote. Then-Prime Minister Dina Boluarte was appointed the country's new leader.

Demonstrators have been denouncing the post-impeachment government, calling for an immediate presidential election, the dissolution of the country's parliament and the resignation of Boluarte.

