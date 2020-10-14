UrduPoint.com
The number of protesters in front of the government house in the Old Square in Bishkek has significantly risen on Wednesday, but the situation remained stable, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The number of protesters in front of the government house in the Old Square in Bishkek has significantly risen on Wednesday, but the situation remained stable, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

The protesters call for the resignation of Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov and the appointment of Sadyr Japarov as the prime minister. People appeal with their demands to the authorities via loudspeakers. According to the correspondent, the crowd is not behaving aggressively and there is no heavy police presence at the scene.

Earlier in the day, the Kyrgyz parliament unanimously approved the structure and the program of the cabinet headed by Japarov. Now, Jeenbekov is due to sign a relevant decree within the next three days.

Earlier in October, the president returned the previous decree on Japarov's appointment back to the legislature, citing the absence of a quorum, promoting the parliament to hold the repeat vote.

Mass protests started in the Central Asian country after the October 4 parliamentary election. Supporters of the political parties that did not make it to parliament, citing alleged electoral fraud, clashed with law enforcement officers and seized the parliament building. More than 1,200 people were injured in the clashes, one was killed. Several high-ranking officials, including the former prime minister, Kubatbek Boronov, have resigned. Jeenbekov, according to his press secretary, was in Bishkek all the time and controlled the situation.

