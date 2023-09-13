Open Menu

More People Rescued, Bodies Recovered As Search Operations Continue In Quake-hit Morocco For 6th Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2023 | 06:21 PM

More people rescued, bodies recovered as search operations continue in quake-hit Morocco for 6th day

Search and rescue teams continued their efforts for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday to rescue people and recover bodies trapped beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings in areas hard hit by Friday's deadly earthquake in Morocco

RABAT, Morocco , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 13th Sep, 2023 ):Search and rescue teams continued their efforts for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday to rescue people and recover bodies trapped beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings in areas hard hit by Friday's deadly earthquake in Morocco.

According to an Anadolu reporter, the teams were able to pull people from the rubble of the collapsed buildings and recover bodies in central Morocco.

However, the distance between the quake-hit villages and the rugged and blocked roads made it difficult for rescue teams to carry out relief efforts.

Most of the affected villages are located on high mountains, such as the villages in the cities of Amizmiz, Chichaoua, and Taroudant.

The reporter said several public initiatives were launched to support the affected people and provide them with relief materials.

The Moroccan monarch Mohammed VI on Tuesday visited the earthquake victims in a hospital in the city of Marrakesh, where he donated blood "as an expression of solidarity with the victims," according to the official news agency.

The Moroccan Interior Ministry announced on Sunday that the Kingdom had accepted offers from Spain, the UK, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates to dispatch search and rescue teams.

At least 2,901 people were killed and 5,530 others were injured when a magnitude 7 earthquake struck Morocco late Friday.

The quake was the strongest to hit the North African country in a century, according to Morocco's National Geophysical Institute.

