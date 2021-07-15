UrduPoint.com
More Progress Needed From Ukraine For New IMF Tranche - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 09:01 PM

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) wants to see more progress from Ukraine in order to provide it a new tranche, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) wants to see more progress from Ukraine in order to provide it a new tranche, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday.

"We welcome recent approval on laws that will strengthen judicial system in Ukraine but more progress is needed in several other areas to support completion of the First Review of the IMF-supported program," Rice said at the press briefing.

The fund remains closely engaged with Ukraine on implementing the policies and reforms needed to move forward under the current stand-by arrangement, he added.

"Our discussions with the authorities will be continuing," Rice promised.

The IMF approved the $5-billion program in June 2020 and immediately provided $2.1 billion. The rest of the funding was made conditional upon Ukraine's satisfactory progress on the outlined criteria. The original schedule of further payments entailed four $700-million installments - two in late 2020 and two during 2021 - but none were wired so far.

