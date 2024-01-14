Open Menu

More Queens In Store For European Royalty As Gen Z Rises

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) The abdication of Denmark's Queen Margrethe leaves Europe without a female monarch, but not for long -- a young generation of princesses born in the 21st century will be ascending to thrones across the continent in the coming years.

Belgium's Princess Elisabeth, born in 2001; Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands (2003); Ingrid Alexandra of Norway (2004); Leonor of Spain (2005); and Estelle of Sweden (2012) -- half of the hereditary monarchies on the Continent are likely to be led by a queen before too long.

Many will be the first to take the throne after the introduction of female succession laws, a privilege previously reserved for male heirs.

Previous queens, such as Elizabeth II of Britain, who died in 2022, had no brothers to inherit the throne.

"Sweden was the first country in the world to adopt a gender-neutral order of succession, in 1980, when Princess Victoria bumped her younger brother down and she became crown princess" retroactively, Swedish royals expert Roger Lundgren told AFP.

