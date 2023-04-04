More Republicans Support Tougher Gun Laws After Nashville Shooting - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) US voter support for tighter gun control measures has ratcheted up in the wake of the recent school shooting in Nashville, with Republicans driving the numbers, a new Morning Consult poll showed on Tuesday.

A total of 67% of US voters back stricter gun control laws in the United States, just slightly down from a 68% high recorded in June 2022, when Congress was debating bipartisan firearms legislation following the shootings at a school in Uvalde, Texas, and a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, the pollster said in a press release.

"Among Republican voters, 47% support stricter gun control measures the highest percentage of Joe Biden's presidency in Morning Consult surveys," the release stated.

Among Democratic voters, 87% favor stricter gun control measures.

On March 27, a 28-year-old shooter, a former student, opened fire at The Covenant School in the Bible-Belt state of Tennessee. The shooter fatally wounded three 9-year-olds and three staff, including the head teacher, before being killed by police.