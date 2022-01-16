UrduPoint.com

More Russian Peacekeepers From Collective CSTO Forces Leave Kazakhstan - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2022 | 10:10 AM

More Russian Peacekeepers From Collective CSTO Forces Leave Kazakhstan - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2022) Russian peacekeepers deployed to Kazakhstan as part of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) mission have left Almaty and are on their way to the Chkalovsky airfield near Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry informs.

"Currently, 19 aircraft ...of the military transport aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces, carrying out the transfer of Russian peacekeepers from the Collective Peacekeeping Forces of the CSTO returning from Kazakhstan, have taken off from the Almaty airfield and are in the air," the ministry said in a Sunday statement.

Peacekeepers from Armenia, Belarus and Uzbekistan have already returned home from Kazakhstan.

The return of all CSTO peacekeepers is scheduled to be completed by January 19.

A wave of protests swept across Kazakhstan earlier this month, following a sharp rise in gas prices. Despite the government's attempts to quell the discontent and promises to bring the prices down, violence erupted in Kazakhstan and protests turned into riots, looting and clashes with law enforcement officers.

The government declared a state of emergency until January 19. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked for CSTO assistance in resolving the issue and peacekeepers were sent into Kazakhstan. The CSTO mission wrapped up earlier this weekend and peacekeepers began to withdraw on Thursday.

Related Topics

Riots Moscow Russia Armenia Almaty Uzbekistan Belarus Kazakhstan January Gas Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2022

47 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

52 minutes ago
 Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: ..

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: Farrukh Habib

10 hours ago
 Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

10 hours ago
 Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

10 hours ago
 Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Wr ..

Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Written Responses From US, NATO ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.