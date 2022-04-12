More Russians interested in learning Chinese

UrduPoint.com

VLADIVOSTOK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Some 11 percent working-age Russians say they are interested in learning Chinese, representing a rise from 5 percent a year ago, according to a survey released on Monday.

The data, published by the Russian job site Superjob, was based on an online survey conducted on April 6-8, when 1,600 people were interviewed.

The results showed that 14 percent of people aged above 45, and 10 percent aged 35-45 see the Chinese language helpful for their career.

The survey also showed that 28 percent of parents consider Chinese useful for their children to learn.

