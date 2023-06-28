Open Menu

More Senior Level Exchanges Between, US, China Expected In Coming Weeks - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2023 | 10:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) More senior level exchanges are likely to take place between US and Chinese government officials in the coming weeks, US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and the Pacific Daniel Kritenbrink said on Wednesday.

"I think we've re-established and reopened those senior level channels of communication," Kritenbrink said during a think-tank event. "I think in the coming weeks you're likely to see more senior level exchanges."

