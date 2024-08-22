Open Menu

More Singapore Companies To Expand Hiring Amid Growing Business Confidence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2024 | 02:50 PM

More Singapore companies to expand hiring amid growing business confidence

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Up to 40 percent of surveyed businesses in Singapore expect to expand hiring in the next 12 months, while 12 percent of the companies intend to reduce staff, according to a report issued by the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) on Thursday.

The growing hiring intention results from the optimism in business outlook, according to the SBF National Business Survey manpower and wages edition.

The report shows that 27 percent of the surveyed enterprises expect the economy to improve in the next 12 months, 3 percentage points higher than those with pessimistic expectations.

However, manpower cost is the top challenge for 75 percent of the businesses. Fewer businesses plan to increase salaries compared to 12 months earlier.

Tightened foreign workforce policies are also impacting businesses. Up to 46 percent of the companies are enhancing recruitment of local workers, 35 percent are outsourcing to third-party contractors, and 29 percent indicate they will delay business expansion plans.

The survey drew responses from 796 companies across all major industries. Of the companies, 82 percent were small and medium-sized enterprises, and the rest were large enterprises.

Related Topics

Business Singapore All From Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

10 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

11 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

11 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

11 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

11 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

11 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

11 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

11 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

11 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

11 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

12 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

12 hours ago

More Stories From World