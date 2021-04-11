UrduPoint.com
More Soyuz Launches With UK OneWeb Satellites Planned For April, May, July - Source

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 05:30 AM

More Soyuz Launches With UK OneWeb Satellites Planned For April, May, July - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2021) Another three launches of British OneWeb communications satellites using the Russian Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket are planned for this year, a space industry source told Sputnik.

In March, OneWeb announced the completion of the first launch of its satellites from the Vostochny spaceport this year.

"Another three launches of Soyuz-2.

1b with the Fregat booster from Vostochny, with 36 OneWeb satellites each, are planned for April 26, May 27 and July 1," the source told Sputnik.

In December 2020, another 36 OneWeb satellites were successfully launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome.

On Friday, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia's space agency Roscosmos, said that the contract obligations for the launch of OneWeb communications satellites for the United Kingdom on board Russia's Soyuz carrier rockets were going to be fulfilled by late 2022 or the first half of 2023.

