More strikes on Gaza after Israel warns war will last through 2024

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Shelling and missile strikes rocked the length of the Gaza Strip overnight into Tuesday, after Israel's army warned its war against the territory's Hamas rulers will last through 2024.

Nearly three months of conflict have claimed almost 22,000 lives in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, and devastated much of the besieged territory.

Despite relentless global demands for a ceasefire, military spokesman Daniel Hagari said Monday the army was preparing for "prolonged fighting" expected to last "throughout this year".

On Monday night into Tuesday morning, eyewitnesses reported missiles fired towards the city of Rafah in the south and shelling around the Jabalia refugee camp in the north.

Fighting was also reported around the central areas of Maghazi and Bureij, as well as the main southern city of Khan Yunis.

"It's the worst year of our lives," Gaza resident Sami Hamouda, 64, told AFP of 2023.

"Every new day is like the previous one: bombings, death and mass killings."