More Survivors From Sunken Spanish Trawler 'unlikely': Canada Rescuers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2022 | 09:38 PM

Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :The chances are low of finding any more survivors from a Spanish fishing trawler that sank off Canada's east coast in bad weather, rescuers said Wednesday, 36 hours after the tragedy.

"Although we still hope to find survivors alive, it is now unlikely that other survivors will be found," Canadian military Lieutenant Nicolas Plourde-Fleury told AFP in an email, adding that the search continues.

Ten fisherman are confirmed dead, three were rescued and 11 are missing.

