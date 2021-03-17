UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Taiwan Compatriots On Mainland To Receive COVID-19 Vaccines: Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 04:05 PM

More Taiwan compatriots on mainland to receive COVID-19 vaccines: spokesperson

A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday said that relevant departments on the Chinese mainland are working on a policy to allow more Taiwan compatriots on the mainland to receive COVID-19 vaccines

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday said that relevant departments on the Chinese mainland are working on a policy to allow more Taiwan compatriots on the mainland to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to a query about the inoculation plan for Taiwan compatriots on the mainland.

Since late December 2020, Taiwan compatriots on the mainland in nine key groups, such as those engaged in the handling of imported cold-chain products, have been included in the target population for free COVID-19 inoculations, which are based on the principles of voluntary application and informed consent, Zhu noted.

The upcoming vaccination policy will benefit other Taiwan compatriots on the mainland, Zhu added.

Related Topics

China December 2020

Recent Stories

Babar Azam violates COVID-19 protocols ahead of SA ..

2 minutes ago

Nawaz's return suggestion; Sh Rashid ready to issu ..

2 minutes ago

WHO-China team suggests continuing to search early ..

2 minutes ago

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Likely to Visit Russi ..

6 minutes ago

Russia's Exports to Sri Lanka Increased by Almost ..

6 minutes ago

Sri Lanka Grateful to Russia for Support Over UN H ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.