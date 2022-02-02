UrduPoint.com

More Talks Due As Putin Accuses West Of Trying To Draw Russia Into War

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2022 | 04:02 PM

More talks due as Putin accuses West of trying to draw Russia into war

NATO leaders pursued diplomatic efforts on the Ukraine crisis Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin accused the West of trying to draw Russia into a war but left the door open to further talks

Moscow, Feb 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :NATO leaders pursued diplomatic efforts on the Ukraine crisis Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin accused the West of trying to draw Russia into a war but left the door open to further talks.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was to talk by phone to Putin a day after visiting Kyiv, where Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was the latest NATO leader to visit in shows of solidarity with Ukraine.

Recent weeks have seen a flurry of diplomacy to avert a feared Russian invasion of Ukraine, after Moscow amassed tens of thousands of troops on the pro-Western country's borders.

Western leaders have warned that any attack would be met with "severe consequences" including wide-ranging economic sanctions.

Russia denies any plans to invade, instead accusing the West of failing to respect Moscow's security concerns on its borders.

Russian officials have put forward a series of demands to ease tensions, including bans on Ukraine joining NATO and the deployment of missile systems near Russia's borders, as well as a pullback of the US-led military alliance's forces in eastern Europe.

In his first major remarks on the crisis in weeks, Putin on Tuesday accused the West of ignoring Russia's demands and suggested Washington was using Ukraine as an instrument to potentially draw Moscow into a conflict.

"Ukraine itself is just a tool to achieve this goal" of containing Russia, Putin said at a press conference with the Hungarian leader.

"This can be done in different ways. Drawing us into some kind of armed conflict. And to force, among other things, their allies in Europe to impose the tough sanctions against us that the United States is talking about."

Related Topics

Attack NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Washington Visit Vladimir Putin Alliance United States

Recent Stories

France lifts Covid restrictions as case numbers ea ..

France lifts Covid restrictions as case numbers ease

2 minutes ago
 At least 40 dead in attack on displaced people in ..

At least 40 dead in attack on displaced people in DR Congo

2 minutes ago
 Witness Says Australians Killed Afghan Captives Du ..

Witness Says Australians Killed Afghan Captives During 2009 Easter Sunday Missio ..

2 minutes ago
 RIA Novosti to Launch VR Reconstruction of Russia' ..

RIA Novosti to Launch VR Reconstruction of Russia's First Cruise Around World

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin Declines to Comment on US, NATO Responses ..

Kremlin Declines to Comment on US, NATO Responses Published by Spain's El Pais

7 minutes ago
 UK diplomacy 'worthless': Russian UN official Dmit ..

UK diplomacy 'worthless': Russian UN official Dmitry Polyanskiy

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>