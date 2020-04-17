UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Talks Needed To Restart Covid-19 Relief For Small Businesses Now Out Of Money- Pelosi

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 12:40 AM

More Talks Needed to Restart Covid-19 Relief for Small Businesses Now Out of Money- Pelosi

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Interim funding to replenish an out-of-money program for small businesses affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will have to wait at least until late April, as congressional Democrats and Trump administration officials continue attempts to resolve a partisan impasse that blocked a $250 billion replenishment last week, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a conference call on Thursday.

"If we have an interim package, we may have that on the floor by the end of the month, Pelosi said. An interim measure would precede consideration of a second CARES bill to expand the initial $2 trillion CARES measure approved recently.

Otherwise, lawmakers in the House of Representatives and Senate are not due back in Washington until the first week of May, as announced earlier by leaders in both chambers.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Small business Administration announced it had stopped accepting applications for COVID-19 relief - including the $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) - because the agency had run out of money.

The CARES act designated $350 billion in aid to small businesses, with the portion used to meet payroll converted into grants.

Last week, Senate Democrats blocked an emergency $250 billion bill to replenish Paycheck Protection Program coffers, demanding that the package be roughly doubled to include support for state and local governments as well as hospitals. Businesses closed by the COVID-19 crisis have halted sales tax collections, a key source of funding for state and local governments, while postponed elective medical procedures have deprived hospitals of a Primary revenue stream.

Pelosi said on Thursday that the same issues remained in play as Trump administration officials continued negotiations with congressional Democrats on an interim COVID-19 relief package.

Related Topics

Senate Business Washington Trump Nancy Same Money April May Democrats Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mashreq posts AED450 million in Q1 net profit

46 minutes ago

600 doctors to treat Kuwaitis returning home from ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber develops guide on National Disinfect ..

1 hour ago

New partnership between Department of Finance, ADC ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia announces 518 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 25,000 additional ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.