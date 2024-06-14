More Than 1 Bln People Hold Digital Social Security Cards In China
Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2024 | 05:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The number of people who hold and have used digital social security cards has topped 1 billion in China, according to the data released by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security on Friday.
Currently, these digital cards offer access to 100 national services, and more than 50 billion instances of such services being accessed have been recorded in China, the ministry said.
Social security cards are divided into physical cards and digital cards. By the end of March 2024, the number of physical card holders had reached 1.38 billion in China, covering 98 percent of the population.
Many people hold both physical and digital social security cards.
The country is promoting the construction of an "all-in-one" card for its citizens, vowing that securing access to social security services available for people across China by using the "all-in-one" card, will be achieved by 2027.
In the next step, China will speed up relevant efforts for card holders to be able to access comprehensive services across different departments and regions, the ministry said.
It will also expand the application scope of social security cards in the fields of medical treatment, medicine purchase, transportation and cultural experience.
Recent Stories
Sindh budget for financial year 2024-25 to be presented today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for Super 8 by beating Papua New G ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today
Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC
Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
More Stories From World
-
Million-plus begin hajj pilgrimage under shadow of Gaza war6 seconds ago
-
PLA Navy hospital ship to visit 13 countries in its 2024 mission10 minutes ago
-
Niger scraps immunity of deposed president Bazoum20 minutes ago
-
Kilts and bagpipes: Scotland's 'Tartan Army' in Munich for Euros opener21 minutes ago
-
Europe must be ‘very alert’ heading into ‘high fire danger’ season: Expert31 minutes ago
-
EU tariffs on imported Chinese electric vehicles unlikely to disrupt market: Fitch Ratings50 minutes ago
-
Turkish national defense minister meets counterparts at NATO meeting in Brussels1 hour ago
-
Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops, end NATO bid for peace talks1 hour ago
-
South Africa’s ANC, DA, others reach deal on forming govt of national unity1 hour ago
-
Turkish naval corvette opens to public visitors in Tokyo1 hour ago
-
Indian relatives grieve as bodies of 45 Kuwait fire victims return2 hours ago
-
Ukraine says detained regional official accused of spying for Russia2 hours ago